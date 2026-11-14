Morton’s long‑term care scene is hiring, especially for nurses who like rehab and helping residents stay as independent as possible.

Below are several Restorative Nurse openings in Morton, IL for both LPNs and RNs.

Employer: Arcadia Care

Arcadia Care Location: Morton, IL

Morton, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead restorative care for residents in a long‑term care setting, focusing on independence and function. You’ll plan and direct restorative programs, provide hands‑on nursing care, document for Medicare/Medicaid, and help train staff.

Employer: Arcadia LTC

Arcadia LTC Location: Morton, IL, US

Morton, IL, US Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

RN role overseeing restorative services, from care planning and assessments to coordinating with therapy and other departments. Good fit if you’re an RN with CPR, restorative training, and an interest in both short‑ and long‑term care residents.

Employer: Arcadia LTC

Arcadia LTC Location: Morton, IL, US

Morton, IL, US Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on LPN position focused on restorative nursing, documentation, and directing CNAs and other support staff. Ideal if you’re an LPN with CPR and some rehab/restorative background who likes structured programs and clear standards.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.