So many sweet kittens in Morton Grove, IL are hoping to start their new lives in loving homes. All of these babies are waiting at Wright-Way Rescue and are ready for cozy laps, fun toys, and lots of love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $245

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue — (847) 728-5434

About Felix:

Felix is a sweet little kitten from southern Illinois, full of curiosity and charm. He’s ready for a lifetime of love, playful adventures, and cozy nap spots in a home of his own.

👉 Meet Felix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white with black markings

Mostly white with black markings Adoption fee: $245

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue — (847) 728-5434

About Moo:

Moo is a white-and-black kitten who was found homeless in southern Illinois. She’s ready to trade life on her own for a safe, loving home with toys to chase, treats to enjoy, and people to adore.

👉 Meet Moo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white with black markings

Mostly white with black markings Adoption fee: $245

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue — (847) 728-5434

About Minnie:

Minnie is another darling white-and-black kitten from southern Illinois. She’s eager to leave her rough start behind and enjoy a secure home with comfy beds, yummy snacks, and people to love.

👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $245

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue — (847) 728-5434

About Tillie:

Tillie was found homeless by a kind family in southern Illinois. Now she’s ready for a forever home filled with soft beds, fun toys, and a family who will cherish her.

👉 Meet Tillie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $245

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue — (847) 728-5434

About Pepper:

Pepper is a fluffy gray kitten who started life homeless in southern Illinois. His hard days are over—he’s ready for a bright future with a family who will give him warmth, playtime, and lots of affection.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $245

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue — (847) 728-5434

About Pippa:

Pippa is another southern Illinois sweetheart who didn’t have the easiest start. She’s dreaming of a safe home with cozy spots to nap, good food, and people who will love her for life.

👉 Meet Pippa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $245

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue — (847) 728-5434

About Jasper:

Jasper is a sweet little kitten from southern Illinois, full of kitten curiosity. He’s ready for a home where he can explore, play, and then curl up for snuggly naps with his new family.

👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $245

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue — (847) 728-5434

About Tallulah:

Tallulah is a soft gray kitten who was dumped in southern Illinois but is now safe. She’s ready for a happy new chapter with a family who will show her how good life indoors can be.

👉 Meet Tallulah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Morton Grove, IL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Wright-Way Rescue at (847) 728-5434 or click the links above to apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these little ones find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.