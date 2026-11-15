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🐱 Playful Morton Grove Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
So many sweet kittens in Morton Grove, IL are hoping to start their new lives in loving homes. All of these babies are waiting at Wright-Way Rescue and are ready for cozy laps, fun toys, and lots of love.
Felix
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $245
- Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue — (847) 728-5434
About Felix:
Felix is a sweet little kitten from southern Illinois, full of curiosity and charm. He’s ready for a lifetime of love, playful adventures, and cozy nap spots in a home of his own.
👉 Meet Felix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white with black markings
- Adoption fee: $245
- Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue — (847) 728-5434
About Moo:
Moo is a white-and-black kitten who was found homeless in southern Illinois. She’s ready to trade life on her own for a safe, loving home with toys to chase, treats to enjoy, and people to adore.
👉 Meet Moo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Minnie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white with black markings
- Adoption fee: $245
- Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue — (847) 728-5434
About Minnie:
Minnie is another darling white-and-black kitten from southern Illinois. She’s eager to leave her rough start behind and enjoy a secure home with comfy beds, yummy snacks, and people to love.
👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tillie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $245
- Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue — (847) 728-5434
About Tillie:
Tillie was found homeless by a kind family in southern Illinois. Now she’s ready for a forever home filled with soft beds, fun toys, and a family who will cherish her.
👉 Meet Tillie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pepper
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $245
- Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue — (847) 728-5434
About Pepper:
Pepper is a fluffy gray kitten who started life homeless in southern Illinois. His hard days are over—he’s ready for a bright future with a family who will give him warmth, playtime, and lots of affection.
👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pippa
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $245
- Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue — (847) 728-5434
About Pippa:
Pippa is another southern Illinois sweetheart who didn’t have the easiest start. She’s dreaming of a safe home with cozy spots to nap, good food, and people who will love her for life.
👉 Meet Pippa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jasper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $245
- Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue — (847) 728-5434
About Jasper:
Jasper is a sweet little kitten from southern Illinois, full of kitten curiosity. He’s ready for a home where he can explore, play, and then curl up for snuggly naps with his new family.
👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tallulah
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $245
- Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue — (847) 728-5434
About Tallulah:
Tallulah is a soft gray kitten who was dumped in southern Illinois but is now safe. She’s ready for a happy new chapter with a family who will show her how good life indoors can be.
👉 Meet Tallulah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Morton Grove, IL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to Wright-Way Rescue at (847) 728-5434 or click the links above to apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these little ones find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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