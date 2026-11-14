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🐱 Sweet Morton Grove Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Three lovely kittens in Morton Grove, IL are hoping to trade shelter life for soft beds and loving families. All are with Wright-Way Rescue and were saved from uncertain futures in southern Illinois.
Tinker
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $245
- Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue
- Phone: (847) 728-5434
Tinker was found homeless but is now safe and ready for a forever home. She’s looking forward to cozy naps, fun toys, tasty treats, and a family to love her. She’s eager to leave outdoor life behind and become a cherished indoor kitty.
👉 Meet Tinker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Trixie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $245
- Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue
- Phone: (847) 728-5434
Trixie was also found homeless by a kind family and given a second chance. She’s ready for a safe home filled with soft beds, toys, treats, and people who will shower her with love for life.
👉 Meet Trixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Asher
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Older baby/young kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $245
- Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue
- Phone: (847) 728-5434
Asher is a gorgeous older kitten who was surrendered by a family in southern Illinois. She’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of fun and affection. She’s hoping for a fresh start with people who will enjoy all the perks of adopting a slightly older kitten—more personality, still very playful, and ready to settle into home life.
👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Morton Grove, IL and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these sweet kittens. Call Wright-Way Rescue at (847) 728-5434 or visit their listings to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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