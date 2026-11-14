Three lovely kittens in Morton Grove, IL are hoping to trade shelter life for soft beds and loving families. All are with Wright-Way Rescue and were saved from uncertain futures in southern Illinois.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $245

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue

Phone: (847) 728-5434

Tinker was found homeless but is now safe and ready for a forever home. She’s looking forward to cozy naps, fun toys, tasty treats, and a family to love her. She’s eager to leave outdoor life behind and become a cherished indoor kitty.

👉 Meet Tinker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $245

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue

Phone: (847) 728-5434

Trixie was also found homeless by a kind family and given a second chance. She’s ready for a safe home filled with soft beds, toys, treats, and people who will shower her with love for life.

👉 Meet Trixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Older baby/young kitten

Older baby/young kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $245

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue

Phone: (847) 728-5434

Asher is a gorgeous older kitten who was surrendered by a family in southern Illinois. She’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of fun and affection. She’s hoping for a fresh start with people who will enjoy all the perks of adopting a slightly older kitten—more personality, still very playful, and ready to settle into home life.

👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Morton Grove, IL and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these sweet kittens. Call Wright-Way Rescue at (847) 728-5434 or visit their listings to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.