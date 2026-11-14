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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Goofy Dogs Ready for Adoption in Morton Grove
Puppy season has arrived in Morton Grove, and Wright-Way Rescue is full of little ones hoping to grow up in loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, this is a wonderful time to meet your new best friend.
Glitch
Breed: Pointer mix
Age: Baby
Gender: Male
Color: White with black
Adoption fee: $545
Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue
Contact: (847) 728-5434
Glitch is a goofy, spunky pup who loves to entertain. His playful antics bring smiles and laughter, and he also has a very sweet side. He’s looking for “his people” to share life’s adventures with and soak up all the love.
👉 Meet Glitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Autumn
Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
Adoption fee: $545
Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue
Contact: (847) 728-5434
Autumn has a calm, gentle personality and loves a slower pace. She enjoys being near her people and may take a moment to warm up, but once she does, she’s a loyal little companion for quiet afternoons and easy strolls.
👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arkansas Lab Mix Puppies
These Labrador Retriever mix babies came up from Arkansas and are now ready for homes of their own. They share the same description: sweet, wiggly, and dreaming of cozy naps, fun adventures, and lots of belly rubs.
Adoption fee (each): $545
Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue
Contact: (847) 728-5434
Ike
Gender: Male
Color: White with black
👉 Meet Ike and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ivy
Gender: Female
Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white
👉 Meet Ivy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Iggy
Gender: Female
Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
👉 Meet Iggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Iris
Gender: Female
Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
👉 Meet Iris and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ivan
Gender: Male
Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
👉 Meet Ivan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Isla
Gender: Female
Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
👉 Meet Isla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Indigo
Gender: Female
Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
👉 Meet Indigo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Australian Kelpie Mix Puppies
This lively crew of Kelpie mixes is ready for “backyard zoomies,” walks, toys, and then a good cuddle after all the fun.
Adoption fee (each): $545
Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue
Contact: (847) 728-5434
Tawny
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut
👉 Meet Tawny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Truffle
Age: Baby
Gender: Male
Color: Black with white
👉 Meet Truffle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Topaz
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut
👉 Meet Topaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Terracotta
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with black
👉 Meet Terracotta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Teak
Age: Baby
Gender: Male
Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
👉 Meet Teak and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lily
Breed: Hound mix
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Brindle
Adoption fee: $545
Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue
Contact: (847) 728-5434
Lily is a sweet blend of cuddle buddy and adventure partner. She loves walks, snuggles, and being close to her people, and she’s ready to bring warmth and joy to her new home.
👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Catahoula Leopard Dog Mix Puppies
These Catahoula mixes come from two fun-themed litters: one inspired by Grease and one by Lilo & Stitch. They’re full of personality and puppy energy, and they’re ready to be the stars of their new families.
Adoption fee (each): $545
Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue
Contact: (847) 728-5434
Eugene
Age: Baby
Gender: Male
Color: Black with gray/silver
👉 Meet Eugene and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lilo
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Black with white
👉 Meet Lilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marty
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Black with white
👉 Meet Marty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Frenchy
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Black
👉 Meet Frenchy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sandy
Age: Baby
Gender: Female
Color: Black with gray/silver
👉 Meet Sandy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Morton Grove pups caught your eye, reach out to Wright-Way Rescue at (847) 728-5434 or click through to their listings to start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these puppies find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.