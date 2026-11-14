Puppy season has arrived in Morton Grove, and Wright-Way Rescue is full of little ones hoping to grow up in loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, this is a wonderful time to meet your new best friend.

Breed: Pointer mix

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: White with black

Adoption fee: $545

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue

Contact: (847) 728-5434

Glitch is a goofy, spunky pup who loves to entertain. His playful antics bring smiles and laughter, and he also has a very sweet side. He’s looking for “his people” to share life’s adventures with and soak up all the love.

👉 Meet Glitch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

Adoption fee: $545

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue

Contact: (847) 728-5434

Autumn has a calm, gentle personality and loves a slower pace. She enjoys being near her people and may take a moment to warm up, but once she does, she’s a loyal little companion for quiet afternoons and easy strolls.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Arkansas Lab Mix Puppies

These Labrador Retriever mix babies came up from Arkansas and are now ready for homes of their own. They share the same description: sweet, wiggly, and dreaming of cozy naps, fun adventures, and lots of belly rubs.

Adoption fee (each): $545

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue

Contact: (847) 728-5434

Gender: Male

Color: White with black

👉 Meet Ike and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

👉 Meet Ivy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Female

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

👉 Meet Iggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

👉 Meet Iris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Male

Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

👉 Meet Ivan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

👉 Meet Isla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

👉 Meet Indigo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Australian Kelpie Mix Puppies

This lively crew of Kelpie mixes is ready for “backyard zoomies,” walks, toys, and then a good cuddle after all the fun.

Adoption fee (each): $545

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue

Contact: (847) 728-5434

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut

👉 Meet Tawny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

👉 Meet Truffle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut

👉 Meet Topaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with black

👉 Meet Terracotta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

👉 Meet Teak and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Adoption fee: $545

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue

Contact: (847) 728-5434

Lily is a sweet blend of cuddle buddy and adventure partner. She loves walks, snuggles, and being close to her people, and she’s ready to bring warmth and joy to her new home.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Catahoula Leopard Dog Mix Puppies

These Catahoula mixes come from two fun-themed litters: one inspired by Grease and one by Lilo & Stitch. They’re full of personality and puppy energy, and they’re ready to be the stars of their new families.

Adoption fee (each): $545

Shelter: Wright-Way Rescue

Contact: (847) 728-5434

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Black with gray/silver

👉 Meet Eugene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

👉 Meet Lilo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

👉 Meet Marty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black

👉 Meet Frenchy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black with gray/silver

👉 Meet Sandy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Morton Grove pups caught your eye, reach out to Wright-Way Rescue at (847) 728-5434 or click through to their listings to start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these puppies find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.