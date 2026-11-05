Police add autism sensory kits to squad cars

The Morton Grove Police Department has added 12 Autism Sensory Kits to officers’ squad cars, in partnership with The Autism Hero Project. The kits include communication tools, noise-canceling headphones, fidget items, and other sensory supplies to help lower anxiety, improve communication, and give comfort during contact with people with autism and other sensory needs. Paired with autism-informed training, these tools are meant to build trust, support individual needs, and promote safer, more positive interactions with all community members.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Morton Grove Police Department