📅 Online talk: Swedish-American roots in Chicagoland

📅 Learn about Swedish-American roots in Chicagoland from home

Adults are invited to an online talk with Swedish American Museum Curator Sarah Hawkinson about Swedish-American history, culture, and community in Chicagoland. This program is presented in partnership with Algonquin Area Public Library.

The event will be held on Zoom and you’ll need an internet-connected device like a computer, smartphone, or tablet to join.

When you register through Morton Grove Public Library, you’ll get an email the day before the event with the Zoom link and instructions on how to join.

Note: The library uses free Zoom software for this program. See the library’s Privacy Policy for details about using third-party software.