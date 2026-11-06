🛒 Morrow, GA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Morrow’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, especially around Southlake Mall and the Walmart corridor. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Woodforest National Bank

Woodforest National Bank Location: Morrow, GA (Walmart – 6065 Jonesboro Rd)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline banking role where you handle teller transactions, open accounts and loans, and help customers with everyday banking needs. Good fit if you have 2+ years of retail sales or customer service, like building relationships, and can work flexible hours.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Southlake Mall, Morrow, GA

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Santa photo set team and help families capture holiday photos. You’ll coach seasonal staff, handle cash/sales, solve guest issues, and keep things running smoothly. Great short-term role if you want flexible hours, leadership experience, and a fun, fast-paced holiday job.

Employer: Fred Loya Insurance

Location: Morrow, GA (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50–$15.50/hour + up to $1,000 sign-on bonus (restrictions apply)

Entry-level insurance role with paid training and no experience required. You’ll help customers with auto insurance, handle calls and walk-ins, and earn monthly performance incentives plus benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Southlake Mall, Morrow, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $22.25–$27.50/hour

Store leadership role overseeing the Victoria’s Secret side of the business: floor standards, fitting rooms, visual merchandising, and coaching associates. Best for someone with 3+ years of retail leadership who enjoys driving sales and leading a team in a busy mall environment.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Morrow’s customer-facing roles tend to fill fast, especially around the holidays.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.