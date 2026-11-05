🚚 Morrow, GA Logistics & Auto Jobs With Multiple Openings

Morrow’s warehouse and auto scene is busy right now—solid options if you like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few local roles worth a look.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Morrow, GA (7325 Jonesboro Rd)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour shift premiums

+ possible shift premiums Why it’s interesting: Heavy on forklift work, stocking, and keeping inventory moving so the club stays full and organized. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off , and even company-paid education (Live Better U) for high school through bachelor’s degrees.

Heavy on forklift work, stocking, and keeping inventory moving so the club stays full and organized. Comes with , and even for high school through bachelor’s degrees. Good fit if: You’re 18+, have 90 days of forklift experience and certification, and like a mix of warehouse work and helping members on the floor.

Employer: CJ Logistics America

CJ Logistics America Location: Morrow, GA (on-site warehouse)

(on-site warehouse) Type: Part-time , 3rd shift

, 3rd shift Schedule: Sat–Sun, 11:00 PM – 5:00 AM , about 12–24 hours/week

, about Pay: $21.03/hour base + $3.25/hour shift differential

+ Why it’s interesting: True overnight role with solid hourly pay for weekend hours. You’ll run forklifts and pallet jacks, load/unload trucks, pick orders, and help with inventory in a fast-paced warehouse.

True overnight role with solid hourly pay for weekend hours. You’ll run forklifts and pallet jacks, load/unload trucks, pick orders, and help with inventory in a fast-paced warehouse. Good fit if: You have 6+ months warehouse or distribution experience, can operate forklifts safely, and want part-time nights with benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition assistance) and room to grow.

Employer: Pars Cars

Location: Morrow, GA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour , up to about $32,000/year

, up to about Why it’s interesting: Mix of parts counter, light inventory control, and customer service . You’ll answer vendor calls, order and receive parts, keep the stockroom organized, and handle payments and returns.

Mix of . You’ll answer vendor calls, order and receive parts, keep the stockroom organized, and handle payments and returns. Good fit if: You have at least one year of parts or automotive experience, know basic car systems, and want benefits (401(k) match, health, dental, vision) in a steady, in-person role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often train the right person who shows up and applies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.