⚖️ Morrow, GA Legal Jobs: Multiple DA & Appellate Roles Open

Morrow and nearby circuits are hiring prosecutors right now, with chances to get real courtroom and appellate experience across metro Atlanta.

Below are several full-time roles tied to Morrow, GA through the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia.

Employer: Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia (Clayton Judicial Circuit DA’s Office)

Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia (Clayton Judicial Circuit DA’s Office) Location: Morrow, GA (Clayton Judicial Circuit)

(Clayton Judicial Circuit) Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Handle felony cases from intake through trial: review law enforcement reports, draft accusations and indictments, negotiate pleas, and try cases before a jury. You’ll argue motions, present to the grand jury, and manage your own caseload while serving the Clayton community.

Requirements:

Member in good standing with the State Bar of Georgia , or eligible for reciprocity

, or eligible for reciprocity Admitted to practice before the Georgia Supreme Court and Court of Appeals

and Must pass background check, fingerprinting, MVR check, and pre-employment drug screen

How to apply:

Email resume and cover letter to: monica.scott@claytoncountyga.gov

Contact number: 770-477-4535

Employer: Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia (Douglas County District Attorney’s Office)

Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia (Douglas County District Attorney’s Office) Location: Morrow, GA listing, serving Douglas County / Metro Atlanta

listing, serving Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Felony-level prosecution from investigation through trial in a DA’s office that focuses on Truth, Justice, and Community. You’ll build trial skills, handle meaningful litigation, work closely with victims and law enforcement, and be part of a collaborative prosecution team.

Highlights:

Heavy courtroom time and jury trials

Chance to specialize in areas of prosecution

Office culture centered on “Smart Prosecution” and community partnership

Requirements:

Georgia Bar License or Provisional Georgia Bar License required

How to apply:

Email resume and cover letter to: lthompson@douglascountyga.gov

Employer: Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia (Griffin Judicial Circuit DA’s Office)

Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia (Griffin Judicial Circuit DA’s Office) Location: Morrow, GA listing, serving Griffin Judicial Circuit

listing, serving Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Represent the State in criminal appeals, working on complex legal issues and high-level research and writing. You’ll draft appellate briefs, respond to post-conviction motions, argue before appellate courts, and advise trial prosecutors on preserving issues for appeal.

Key responsibilities:

Review trial records and spot appealable issues

Draft briefs, motions, and legal memos

Present oral arguments in state and/or federal appellate courts

Stay current on criminal and appellate law

How to apply:

Email resume and cover letter to: hkennedy@pacga.org

Contact number: (706) 647-4042

If you’re a Georgia-barred (or bar-eligible) attorney who wants real impact in criminal law, these roles are worth a close look. Pick the circuit that fits your interests—trial work, appeals, or both—and send your materials soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.