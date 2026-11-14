📢 Eelgrass still strong in Morro Bay, even after recent dip

Eelgrass is a key habitat in Morro Bay, helping fish, birds, and water quality. After a huge rebound to 750 acres in spring 2023 (up from just 9 acres in 2017), new mapping shows eelgrass at 603 acres in spring 2025.

That’s a loss of 147 acres, including a notable 60‑acre bare patch in the middle of the estuary, but 2025 is still the second‑highest eelgrass extent ever recorded here.

Most loss happened along the edges of eelgrass beds, which are newer and more sensitive to stress like heat, drying, and shifting sediment. Scientists are studying the 60‑acre bare patch and think low oxygen, slower water flow, and other stressors may have played a role, but they don’t have firm proof yet.

The Morro Bay National Estuary Program and partners will run their annual November–December eelgrass surveys at six long‑term sites to keep tracking eelgrass health, especially with a very strong El Niño and record‑high bay water temperatures recently recorded.

For more detail, see the Estuary Program’s latest eelgrass report.