undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Morro Bay
🌧️ Storm season tips and sandbag info for Morro Bay
12 days ago
🌧️ Get Ready for Winter Storms in Morro Bay
Storm season has started, and the City is sharing resources to help you protect your home and reduce flooding.
You can find:
- Tips to prepare your property for heavy rain
- Information about sandbags
- Local resources to help you get ready for winter storms
Visit the City’s storm season preparedness page to review the guidance and make a plan before the next big storm hits.
More Info: Alert Center • Storm Season Preparedness
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.