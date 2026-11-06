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Morro Bay

Morro Bay Police Graduate 2026 Citizens Academy

8 days ago
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The Morro Bay Police Department has completed its 2026 Citizens Academy, where residents learned about laws of arrest, use of force, patrol work, investigations, records, property and evidence, specialty units, and daily police technology. Graduates of the 2026 MBPD Citizen Academy are Erik Brun, Heidi Brun, Mike Melen, Zoe Ann Melen, Mike Gerson, Anya Watford, Chris Sorich, Joyce Horne, and Judy Laakso. The next MBPD Citizen Academy is planned for fall 2027.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Morro Bay Police Department

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