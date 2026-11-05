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Morro Bay

New Morro Bay recreation guide now available

7 days ago
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The City of Morro Bay Recreation Services has released a new recreation guide called The Current, now available in the Estero Bay News. The guide lists upcoming programs, sports, activities, and events to help residents plan things to do with Morro Bay Recreation.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Morro Bay Recreation Services

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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