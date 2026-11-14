Morrisville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and hospitals adding staff. Here are a few strong roles hiring now if you want to stay in patient care and grow your career.

Employer: Achievements ABA Therapy

Achievements ABA Therapy Location: Morrisville, NC (in-home, daycare, and school settings)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $90.00 – $115.00 per hour (experience-based)

Work with children with autism and their families, focusing on treatment planning, supervision, and parent training while a back-office team handles admin work. Strong benefits include 401(k) with match, PTO, health/dental/vision, CEUs, and mentorship, plus the option for remote or in-person clinical work.

Employer: Central Carolina Hospital (Lifepoint Health)

Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:45 AM–3:15 PM + on-call (incl. 1 full weekend/month)

Bonus: $20,000 commitment bonus for experienced RNs

Join a community-focused OR team handling general surgery, ortho, OB/GYN, urology, and more in a 137-bed hospital. Comes with strong benefits, tuition and loan assistance, 401(k) match, wellness programs, and career growth support.

Employer: Duke Health

Location: Duke Health Center Arringdon – Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Day shifts, Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays

Support a cardiology clinic by checking and programming pacemakers, ICDs, ILRs, and CRT devices, plus educating patients and managing remote monitoring. Great fit if you want steady weekday hours and to grow in a large academic health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.