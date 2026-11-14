Morrisville has a nice mix of education roles right now, from school-based teaching to flexible tutoring and youth aquatics leadership.

Here are several solid options if you like working with students and families.

Employer: Tanishka's Tutoring LLC / Tutoring Club of Cary/Morrisville

Tanishka's Tutoring LLC / Location: Morrisville, NC (in-person)

Type: Part-time (about 8–12 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $17/hour

Help K–12 students with reading, writing, and SAT/ACT prep in a small learning center setting. Materials and lesson plans are provided, the schedule is flexible (mainly afternoons/evenings and some Saturdays), and it’s a good fit for current teachers, grads, or college seniors with strong ELA skills.

Employer: Wake County Public School System

Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead instruction and IEP support for students with disabilities in a school setting. You’ll design and implement IEPs, use specialized teaching strategies, and collaborate with families and staff; a Bachelor’s degree and eligibility for a NC Exceptional Children teaching license are required.

Employer: SwimLabs Swim School / SafeSplash + SwimLabs

Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee swim instructors, training, and pool operations while helping kids build water safety and confidence. This role blends coaching, staff leadership, and some tech/pool management; it’s ideal if you have a background in swimming, at least 2 years of coaching, and enjoy mentoring both kids and staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to ask about schedule, age groups, or specific duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.