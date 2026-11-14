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🔧 Morrisville, NC Building & Maintenance Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring
Morrisville is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep buildings safe, clean, and running smoothly. If you like staying active and fixing things, these roles are worth a look.
MicroCleaner – Cleanroom & Lab Environments
- Employer: Controlled Contamination Services
- Location: Morrisville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in high-tech cleanrooms and GMP labs, keeping critical spaces spotless for life science and tech clients. This is detailed work with ongoing training in cGMP, safety, and technical skills, and it’s a good fit if you’re careful, can follow strict procedures, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 40 lbs.
Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same MicroCleaner role with the same employer.
Engineer (Hotel Maintenance)
- Employer: Hyatt
- Location: Morrisville, NC 27560
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: From $23.00/hour
Keep a Hyatt hotel, pool, and grounds in good shape by handling basic painting, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC work. You’ll respond to guest requests, track room work, and may work days, some nights, weekends, and evenings; 2+ years of maintenance experience is preferred.
Specialist, Engineering Services (Operating Engineer)
- Employer: JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle)
- Location: On-site – Morrisville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on building operations role with a global real estate firm, working on HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and general building maintenance. Requires 5–7 years related experience, ability to lift up to 70 lbs, CFC Universal Refrigerant Certification, and offers a 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and paid parental leave.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills in maintenance and building care transfer well between roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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