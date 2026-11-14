Morrisville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from tech consulting to wine and real estate. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Syntax

Syntax Location: Morrisville, NC (Functional Area: Remote )

(Functional Area: ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead SAP-focused pre-sales for manufacturing clients, shaping solutions and proposals that support big transformation projects. Great fit if you have deep SAP + manufacturing experience and enjoy client meetings, demos, and working closely with sales and delivery teams.

Employer: Greystar

Location: NOVEL Morrisville, Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday + rotating weekends

Pay: $17.00–$19.00 per hour + potential bonuses

Help lease up a new 336-unit mid-rise community, handling tours, applications, renewals, and resident follow-up. Good for people who like a mix of sales, customer service, and on-site property work, with solid benefits and PTO.

Employer: Wine Solutions

Location: Morrisville, NC (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$22.00 per hour, plus wine discount and possible commission

Hands-on role at a small, owner-operated wine shop, blending Shopify e-commerce, content writing, marketing, and direct wine sales. Ideal if you love wine, enjoy writing and tech, and want to grow with a business while building strong client relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Morrisville employers are hiring for this kind of experience right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.