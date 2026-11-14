undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Morrisville, NC Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
Morrisville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from tech consulting to wine and real estate. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.
Pre-Sales Manufacturing Principal Consultant
- Employer: Syntax
- Location: Morrisville, NC (Functional Area: Remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead SAP-focused pre-sales for manufacturing clients, shaping solutions and proposals that support big transformation projects. Great fit if you have deep SAP + manufacturing experience and enjoy client meetings, demos, and working closely with sales and delivery teams.
Leasing Professional – NOVEL Morrisville
- Employer: Greystar
- Location: NOVEL Morrisville, Morrisville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday + rotating weekends
- Pay: $17.00–$19.00 per hour + potential bonuses
Help lease up a new 336-unit mid-rise community, handling tours, applications, renewals, and resident follow-up. Good for people who like a mix of sales, customer service, and on-site property work, with solid benefits and PTO.
Wine E-Commerce, Content, Marketing & Sales Specialist
- Employer: Wine Solutions
- Location: Morrisville, NC (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$22.00 per hour, plus wine discount and possible commission
Hands-on role at a small, owner-operated wine shop, blending Shopify e-commerce, content writing, marketing, and direct wine sales. Ideal if you love wine, enjoy writing and tech, and want to grow with a business while building strong client relationships.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Morrisville employers are hiring for this kind of experience right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.