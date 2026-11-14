Morrisville is busy and growing, which means steady demand for safe, reliable drivers. Here are a few solid local options if you like being on the road and home most nights.

Employer: HD Supply

HD Supply Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a company box truck to deliver orders to customers, load/unload with material handling equipment, and keep delivery and vehicle records up to date. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, a clean recent driving history, and the ability to lift 50+ lbs and work around warehouses, machinery, and outdoor conditions.

Employer: Reece

Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Local Class A/B CDL role hauling materials that support clean water and HVAC projects, using flatbeds or gooseneck trailers. You’ll be home every night, need a valid CDL and clean driving record, and should be comfortable lifting 50+ lbs and working indoors and outdoors; full-time associates get medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, and more.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver auto parts to local pro customers, pick up returns, and help in the store with stocking, cleaning, and basic customer service. This is a good fit if you have a valid driver’s license, can lift up to 50 lbs (sometimes 100 lbs with help), and like talking with customers and learning about car parts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; driving jobs in this area tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.