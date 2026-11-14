Morrisville’s food scene is growing fast, from airport dining to new Thai BBQ and senior living. If you like working with people (or food), there are several solid options hiring now.

Employer: Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Grove Bay Hospitality Group Location: Morrisville, NC (RDU Airport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition assistance, employee discounts, training & development, opportunity for advancement

Keep the kitchen running at a busy airport restaurant. Good fit if you’re reliable, like fast-paced work, and want strong benefits plus room to grow in hospitality.

Employer: Bangkok BBQ

Bangkok BBQ Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Salary: Competitive hourly pay + share of team tips

Competitive hourly pay Perks: Free meals, flexible schedule, employee discount

Join the opening team at a new Thai BBQ spot. Great if you want to learn kitchen skills, help prep ingredients, and like a clean, organized workspace.

Employer: Bangkok BBQ

Bangkok BBQ Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Not listed (in-person), 20–40 hours/week

Not listed (in-person), Salary: Competitive hourly pay + share of team tips

Competitive hourly pay Perks: Free meals, flexible schedule, employee discount

Cook Thai BBQ dishes and keep the line running smoothly. Ideal if you have some kitchen experience (wok or grill is a plus) and want steady hours in a new restaurant.

Employer: Preston Pointe

Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Sat 7:00 AM–7:30 PM , Sun 9:00 AM–3:00 PM (flexible within these hours)

Mon–Sat , Sun (flexible within these hours) Salary: $14–$16 per hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Perks (FT): Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, FSA

Serve meals to independent-living seniors in a calm, upscale setting. Good for friendly people who enjoy building relationships and want steady hours with benefits.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.