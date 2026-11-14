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🍽️ Multiple Morrisville Food & Hospitality Jobs With Growth Perks
Morrisville’s food scene is growing fast, from airport dining to new Thai BBQ and senior living. If you like working with people (or food), there are several solid options hiring now.
Dishwasher – Crawford's Genuine (RDU Airport)
- Employer: Grove Bay Hospitality Group
- Location: Morrisville, NC (RDU Airport)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: Health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition assistance, employee discounts, training & development, opportunity for advancement
Keep the kitchen running at a busy airport restaurant. Good fit if you’re reliable, like fast-paced work, and want strong benefits plus room to grow in hospitality.
Kitchen Prep – New Thai Restaurant
- Employer: Bangkok BBQ
- Location: Morrisville, NC
- Type: Not listed (in-person)
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay + share of team tips
- Perks: Free meals, flexible schedule, employee discount
Join the opening team at a new Thai BBQ spot. Great if you want to learn kitchen skills, help prep ingredients, and like a clean, organized workspace.
Line Cook – New Thai Restaurant
- Employer: Bangkok BBQ
- Location: Morrisville, NC
- Type: Not listed (in-person), 20–40 hours/week
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay + share of team tips
- Perks: Free meals, flexible schedule, employee discount
Cook Thai BBQ dishes and keep the line running smoothly. Ideal if you have some kitchen experience (wok or grill is a plus) and want steady hours in a new restaurant.
Dining Room Server – Preston Pointe Retirement Community
- Employer: Preston Pointe
- Location: Morrisville, NC
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
- Schedule: Mon–Sat 7:00 AM–7:30 PM, Sun 9:00 AM–3:00 PM (flexible within these hours)
- Salary: $14–$16 per hour, depending on experience
- Perks (FT): Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, FSA
Serve meals to independent-living seniors in a calm, upscale setting. Good for friendly people who enjoy building relationships and want steady hours with benefits.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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