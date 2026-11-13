The Town of Morrisville Stormwater program is reminding pet owners to always pick up dog waste to protect local streams, ponds, and the stormwater system. Pet waste left on the ground can wash into storm drains during rain and flow straight to local waterways without treatment, adding harmful bacteria, parasites, and nutrients that hurt water quality, fish, wildlife, and recreation. Residents are urged to scoop pet waste during walks, bag it, throw it in the trash, and use designated pet waste stations when available to help keep Morrisville’s waters clean.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Morrisville Stormwater