Morrisville’s finance scene is busy right now, with openings from global brands and fast-growing firms. If you’re into numbers, tax, or FP&A, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Vaco by Highspring

Location: Morrisville, NC (Raleigh area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the entire tax function for a multi-entity company, from federal and state to international and indirect taxes. This role is a mix of hands-on technical work and advising senior leadership on tax planning, risk, and big business moves.

Employer: Syneos Health

Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $79,900

Entry-level to early-career role supporting project revenue, budgets, and forecasts in a global life sciences company. Great fit if you have a finance or accounting degree and want Oracle/FP&A experience plus clear growth paths and solid benefits.

Employer: Lenovo

Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role at a global tech leader, focused on modernizing planning and forecasting with AI. Ideal if you have FP&A or finance transformation experience and want to lead cross-functional projects instead of writing code.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.