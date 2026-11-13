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🚧 Morrisville, NC Construction Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles
Morrisville is busy with build-outs and upgrades right now, and a few solid construction and skilled trades roles are open. Good mix of steady local work and travel-heavy projects.
Electrical Estimator
- Employer: Honeywell Technologies
- Location: Morrisville, NC (role supports Honeywell locations; hybrid after first 90 days onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Posting date: Oct 30, 2026
Estimate labor, materials, and equipment for large, complex electrical projects and support big bids. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in electrical estimating or contracting and want hybrid work with a global employer and a strong benefits package.
Construction Laborer II (Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm)
- Employer: Glidewell Laboratories
- Location: Morrisville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role doing drywall, framing, flooring, doors/windows, painting, and T‑bar ceilings on a regular weekday schedule. Good fit if you have 4+ years of construction experience and want steady hours and varied projects in one area.
Retail Project Carpenter
- Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising
- Location: Morrisville, NC (travel across a multistate region)
- Type: Full-time (initial six‑month assignment, with potential for more projects)
- Pay: $25–$35/hour
Use your carpentry skills to build out and remodel retail stores, install fixtures, and set up new locations, with about 75% travel and some overnights. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and is great if you like seeing new places while working with your hands.
If one of these sounds right for you (or a friend), click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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