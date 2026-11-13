Morrisville is busy with build-outs and upgrades right now, and a few solid construction and skilled trades roles are open. Good mix of steady local work and travel-heavy projects.

Employer: Honeywell Technologies

Honeywell Technologies Location: Morrisville, NC (role supports Honeywell locations; hybrid after first 90 days onsite)

(role supports Honeywell locations; hybrid after first 90 days onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting date: Oct 30, 2026

Estimate labor, materials, and equipment for large, complex electrical projects and support big bids. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in electrical estimating or contracting and want hybrid work with a global employer and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Glidewell Laboratories

Glidewell Laboratories Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role doing drywall, framing, flooring, doors/windows, painting, and T‑bar ceilings on a regular weekday schedule. Good fit if you have 4+ years of construction experience and want steady hours and varied projects in one area.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Driveline Retail Merchandising Location: Morrisville, NC (travel across a multistate region)

Type: Full-time (initial six‑month assignment, with potential for more projects)

(initial six‑month assignment, with potential for more projects) Pay: $25–$35/hour

Use your carpentry skills to build out and remodel retail stores, install fixtures, and set up new locations, with about 75% travel and some overnights. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and is great if you like seeing new places while working with your hands.

If one of these sounds right for you (or a friend), click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.