Morrisville’s food scene is busy, especially around RDU. If you like fast-paced shifts, good tips, and room to grow, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a high-volume, fast-casual restaurant, coach a team, and keep operations running smoothly. Comes with weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Location: Morrisville, NC (RDU Airport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Upscale airport restaurant bar role mixing a wide range of drinks and taking care of travelers. Offers health, dental, and vision insurance, paid time off, tuition assistance, and chances to move up.

Employer: Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Location: Morrisville, NC (RDU Airport)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role keeping the kitchen running by cleaning and sanitizing dishes and equipment. Includes health, dental, and vision insurance, PTO, employee discounts, and room to grow into other roles.

If something looks good, apply soon and don’t be shy about throwing your hat in the ring for more than one role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.