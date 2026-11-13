Morrisville’s customer-facing jobs are looking strong right now—good mix of food service, tech-focused support, and even a pet salon role. If you like helping people (and maybe dogs), there’s something here for you.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced restaurant role where you’ll handle orders, payments, and guest questions. Good fit if you enjoy sports-bar energy, talking with lots of people, and want to grow in the food & beverage world.

Employer: Mobile Communications America

Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay + benefits per posting)

Office-based customer operations role supporting a growing wireless communications company. You’ll be the go-to for customer requests, scheduling techs, tracking work orders, and following up on service—great if you have 3–7 years in customer service, dispatch, AP/AR, or similar and like a structured, fast-moving environment.

Employer: Rebel Tails Grooming

Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Front desk + operations role in a calm, crate-free dog grooming salon. You’ll greet clients, manage bookings, handle payments, help with light cleaning and laundry, and support groomers—perfect if you like staying busy, enjoy pets, and want a mix of customer service and hands-on work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—you can always ask questions in the interview and see what fits best.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.