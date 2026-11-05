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Morrisville
Morrisville reminds residents to keep drains clear
2 days ago
The Town of Morrisville Stormwater program is reminding residents that storm drains are only for rain and runoff, not for food or waste. Do not put trash, pet waste, motor oil, grass clippings, leaves, or other yard waste into stormwater drains, because these carry water straight to local creeks, streams, and lakes and can harm water quality and wildlife.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Morrisville Stormwater
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