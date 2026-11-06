🍽️ Morrisville Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Morrisville’s food scene is busy, from RDU airport lounges to neighborhood grocery stores. If you like fast-paced shifts and steady hours, these local spots are hiring now.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Morrisville, NC (RDU – Delta Sky Club)

Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time

This role keeps the Delta Sky Club kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, cleaning work areas, and handling trash. Expect lots of movement, varying shifts, and access to Sodexo benefits like PTO, health coverage, and training opportunities.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Location: 3710 Davis Drive, Morrisville, NC

Pay: $16.50 – $17.00/hour

Type: Part-time

Help bake, package, and stock breads and sweets while giving friendly customer service in the bakery. Great if you enjoy early shifts, weekend availability, and want access to benefits like PTO, premium pay for Sundays/holidays, and a 401(k) match (position- and eligibility-dependent).

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Location: Morrisville, NC

Pay: $11/hour + tips (tipped eligible)

Type: Not stated (hotel role; check listing)

Set up, stock, and serve the hotel’s complimentary breakfast while greeting guests and keeping the area clean. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of restaurant or kitchen experience and like early, guest-facing work with access to perks like Daily Pay, health options, PTO, and a 401(k) plan (eligibility varies).

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Morrisville, NC (RDU – Delta Sky Club)

Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Serve guests in the Delta Sky Club with made-to-order food and drinks during afternoon/evening shifts. You’ll greet and seat guests, take orders, and monitor guest needs, with potential access to Sodexo benefits like PTO, medical, dental, vision, tuition help, and more.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.