📣 Morrisville, NC Sales & Marketing – Multiple Career Paths Open

Morrisville’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now, from tech to aviation to healthcare. Here are several standout roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: N-able

N-able Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior B2B closer role owning the full sales cycle for an AI-powered cybersecurity platform. You’ll run a territory, work complex deals with C‑suite buyers, and partner closely with sales engineers, with strong benefits and growth-focused culture.

Employer: LifeStyle Aviation

Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level sales role for someone who loves general aviation (but isn’t chasing an airline pilot career). You’ll work leads, support senior sales staff, research aircraft, and build your skills toward a future Aircraft Sales Counselor role that can pay well into six figures if you hit quota.

Employer: LifeStyle Aviation

Location: Morrisville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role is designed for $100K+ when meeting quota, per posting)

High-ticket consultative sales role for pilots or seasoned closers. You’ll sell modern training fleets to flight schools and broker premium aircraft for private buyers, with uncapped earning potential and travel to aviation events.

Employer: Align Technology

Location: Morrisville, NC (Americas region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; pay depends on experience and location

Executive-level marketing leader role overseeing professional marketing across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America for Invisalign and related products. You’ll own strategy, portfolio marketing, launches, and a sizable B2B team, with broad benefits and global impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.