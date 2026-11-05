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📣 Morrisville, NC Sales & Marketing – Multiple Career Paths Open
Morrisville’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now, from tech to aviation to healthcare. Here are several standout roles if you’re ready for your next move.
Principal Sales Executive – Cybersecurity SaaS
- Employer: N-able
- Location: Morrisville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior B2B closer role owning the full sales cycle for an AI-powered cybersecurity platform. You’ll run a territory, work complex deals with C‑suite buyers, and partner closely with sales engineers, with strong benefits and growth-focused culture.
Aircraft Sales Intern
- Employer: LifeStyle Aviation
- Location: Morrisville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level sales role for someone who loves general aviation (but isn’t chasing an airline pilot career). You’ll work leads, support senior sales staff, research aircraft, and build your skills toward a future Aircraft Sales Counselor role that can pay well into six figures if you hit quota.
Aircraft Sales Counselor
- Employer: LifeStyle Aviation
- Location: Morrisville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (role is designed for $100K+ when meeting quota, per posting)
High-ticket consultative sales role for pilots or seasoned closers. You’ll sell modern training fleets to flight schools and broker premium aircraft for private buyers, with uncapped earning potential and travel to aviation events.
Vice President, Americas Professional Marketing
- Employer: Align Technology
- Location: Morrisville, NC (Americas region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed; pay depends on experience and location
Executive-level marketing leader role overseeing professional marketing across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America for Invisalign and related products. You’ll own strategy, portfolio marketing, launches, and a sizable B2B team, with broad benefits and global impact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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