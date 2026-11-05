👔 Morrisville, NC Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Morrisville’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in healthcare, life sciences, and community services. If you’ve got management experience and want impact plus stability, these are worth a look.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Morrisville, NC (office-based, Mon–Fri; role is tied to Morrisville)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus, healthcare, 401(k), and other benefits)

Lead complex, regulated manufacturing operations for a global science company focused on making the world healthier, cleaner, and safer. This is a high-impact role with P&L ownership, large-team leadership, and heavy focus on continuous improvement (Lean/Six Sigma) and cGMP/FDA compliance.

Employer: Alliance Health

Location: Morrisville, NC (primarily remote; must live in NC within 40 miles of certain counties)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,264 – $152,062/year + comprehensive benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, flexible schedules)

Oversee Transition to Community Living and Care Management programs for people with complex behavioral and physical health needs. Great fit if you’re a licensed clinician (LCSW, LMFT, LCMHC, LPA, or RN) who wants to lead large teams, drive quality and compliance, and improve housing stability and whole-person care.

Employer: The Blood Connection

Location: Morrisville, NC (Raleigh-area mobile operations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run mobile blood collection operations that directly support saving lives in the community. You’ll lead field teams, manage quality and regulatory compliance, oversee equipment and logistics, and travel frequently to blood drive sites across the region.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.