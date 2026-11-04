💻 Morrisville NC IT Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles

Morrisville’s tech scene is busy right now—great mix of hands-on lab work and senior engineering leadership roles. If you’re in IT or software, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Ascom

Ascom Location: Morrisville, NC (onsite with customer-facing work)

(onsite with customer-facing work) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex software integration projects in healthcare, own key components end-to-end, and mentor a team of engineers. Strong fit if you know MSSQL, APIs, HL7, cloud architectures, and enjoy solving tricky customer integration problems.

Employer: NxGenComm

NxGenComm Location: Morrisville, NC (onsite lab role)

(onsite lab role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in a 5G lab, running tests, assembling hardware, and keeping equipment and data in top shape. Great for someone with an associate’s in engineering who likes working with hardware and would enjoy using or growing skills in Python, Ubuntu, packet analysis, and soldering.

Employer: NetApp

Location: Morrisville, NC (hybrid expectations)

(hybrid expectations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Target range: $170,000 – $253,000 OTE (base + potential commission)

Lead a team building core ONTAP filesystem, anti-ransomware, and encryption features for NetApp’s data platform. Ideal if you have 10+ years in C/C++ and systems/OS design, experience managing dev teams, and want a high-impact role in data infrastructure and hybrid cloud.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Morrisville tech roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.