Morristown and nearby Morrisville have some strong contract and travel healthcare gigs right now, especially if you like 13‑week assignments and flexible 12‑hour shifts.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Morristown, VT

Type: Local Contract , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr flexible shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12‑hr flexible shifts Pay: $73 per hour

Start: 12/28/2026

This CT Tech role is for experienced techs (2+ years) who want steady local hours plus extras like a $600 travel bonus, day‑1 health insurance, PTO that starts right away, and guaranteed stipend if the facility calls you off.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Morrisville, VT (short hop from Morristown)

(short hop from Morristown) Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr rotating shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12‑hr rotating shifts Pay: $2,808 per week (travel package)

(travel package) Start: 12/28/2026

Travel CT Tech contract with guaranteed stipend payments for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call shifts, plus support from a nationwide agency that focuses on an “elite traveler experience.”

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Morrisville, VT

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr variable shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12‑hr variable shifts Pay: $2,767 per week (travel package)

(travel package) Start: 12/28/2026

Another CT Tech travel option with variable 12‑hr shifts and guaranteed hours, plus day‑one health, vision, dental, and 401(k) once eligible, weekly direct deposit, and extras like vacation bonuses and CE/licensing reimbursement.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Morrisville, VT

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr flexible shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12‑hr flexible shifts Pay: $2,047 per week (travel package)

(travel package) Start: 11/30/2026

Outpatient‑focused PT role with some inpatient work (ER, acute care, PACU) across multiple sites. Great if you have 1+ year of experience, BLS/BCLS, and want variety plus regional coverage.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.