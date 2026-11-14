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Morristown
🏥 Morristown, VT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
12 days ago
Morristown and nearby Morrisville have some strong contract and travel healthcare gigs right now, especially if you like 13‑week assignments and flexible 12‑hour shifts.
Local Contract CT Technologist – $73/hr
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Morristown, VT
- Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr flexible shifts
- Pay: $73 per hour
- Start: 12/28/2026
This CT Tech role is for experienced techs (2+ years) who want steady local hours plus extras like a $600 travel bonus, day‑1 health insurance, PTO that starts right away, and guaranteed stipend if the facility calls you off.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,808/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Morrisville, VT (short hop from Morristown)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr rotating shifts
- Pay: $2,808 per week (travel package)
- Start: 12/28/2026
Travel CT Tech contract with guaranteed stipend payments for facility‑initiated call‑offs and on‑call shifts, plus support from a nationwide agency that focuses on an “elite traveler experience.”
Travel CT Technologist – $2,767/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Morrisville, VT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr variable shifts
- Pay: $2,767 per week (travel package)
- Start: 12/28/2026
Another CT Tech travel option with variable 12‑hr shifts and guaranteed hours, plus day‑one health, vision, dental, and 401(k) once eligible, weekly direct deposit, and extras like vacation bonuses and CE/licensing reimbursement.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,047/week
- Employer: Thrive Staffing
- Location: Morrisville, VT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr flexible shifts
- Pay: $2,047 per week (travel package)
- Start: 11/30/2026
Outpatient‑focused PT role with some inpatient work (ER, acute care, PACU) across multiple sites. Great if you have 1+ year of experience, BLS/BCLS, and want variety plus regional coverage.
If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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