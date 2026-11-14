Morristown has a few solid building and grounds roles open right now, all with the same healthcare employer and steady full-time hours.

Below are the unique openings hiring today.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a healthcare facility clean and welcoming by dusting, mopping, disinfecting, and handling daily room care. This posting highlights that they’re growing and open to people with or without prior healthcare experience.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time, Day shift (7:00am–2:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

Same core housekeeping work—vacuuming, polishing, trash removal, and disinfecting—but this one clearly lists a set daytime schedule, which is great if you like predictable hours and afternoons free.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on behind-the-scenes support: collecting, sorting, washing, folding, and delivering laundry for patients. Good fit if you like steady, routine work and being part of a healthcare team without direct clinical duties.

If one of these fits you (or someone you know), click through, read the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.