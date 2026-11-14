Morristown’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several plants hiring for hands-on and leadership roles. If you like building things, working with tools, or leading a line, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Jobot (for a global industrial manufacturer)

Jobot (for a global industrial manufacturer) Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 per hour

Hands-on role fabricating and assembling metal parts using tools like drill presses, saws, grinders, and flame cutters. Good fit if you can read a tape measure and blueprints, like working with your hands, and want full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Greenworks Tools

Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time (on-site)

Full-time (on-site) Pay: Competitive hourly pay (based on experience)

Great next step if you’re a strong assembler or Team Lead ready for more responsibility. You’ll keep the line running, coach team leaders and associates, help with training, track output and scrap, and work closely with materials and quality. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid vacation/sick time.

Employer: Greenworks Tools

Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time (on-site)

Full-time (on-site) Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Lead your own assembly line team building battery-powered outdoor equipment. You’ll assign tasks, train new hires, track production, troubleshoot issues, and stay hands-on at the stations. Ideal if you have 3+ years manufacturing experience, strong mechanical skills, and want a clear leadership role with benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Greenworks Tools

Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time, salaried, on-site

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~6:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Pay: Competitive annual base salary (not listed)

Higher-level leadership role running daily assembly operations. You’ll own schedules, KPIs, safety, quality, and team development, and work with engineering, maintenance, and quality to improve the plant. Looking for 5–10 years manufacturing experience with 3–5 years in supervision and background in Lean/Six Sigma. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid vacation/holidays.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.