Morristown has some solid transportation roles right now, from medical rides to food delivery routes. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to grow.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Move patients to medical appointments and outings, help with loading/unloading, and support evacuations when needed. Great fit if you like helping seniors and can keep up with safety rules and vehicle checks.

Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time (in person)

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Do oil changes, tire work, and basic repairs while talking customers through what their car needs. Comes with strong benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training) and room to move up.

Employer: AreOnePath

Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Drive late-model tractors with refrigerated trailers, deliver food and related products to restaurants, schools, healthcare, and retail stops. Good for experienced CDL A drivers who like steady routes, customer contact, and staying DOT-compliant.

Employer: East Tennessee Human Resource Agency

Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $31,200/year

Drive local routes for seniors, people with disabilities, and income-eligible riders. Paid training, weekdays with occasional Saturdays, no over-the-road or graveyard shifts, uniforms provided, and strong state benefits. Apply by 11/30/2026 at https://ethra.e3applicants.com/.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.