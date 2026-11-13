Morristown has some solid options right now if you like helping people and building community. These roles range from college support to home care and senior living.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc. Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Home-based care focus in the private duty nursing department. You’ll handle staff scheduling, support patients and families, and help keep daily office operations running smoothly while making a direct impact on people receiving care at home.

Employer: Tennessee Board of Regents – Walters State Community College (Morristown Campus)

Location: Morristown, TN (with possible travel to other WSCC locations)

(with possible travel to other WSCC locations) Type: Full-time, Temporary – Grant Funded

Hiring Salary: $32,517 – $39,018

Posting Closes: Monday, November 30, 2026

You’ll run the day-to-day of a child care tuition assistance program that helps student-parents stay in school. This role mixes outreach, case management, budget tracking, and federal grant reporting—great fit if you like data, details, and one-on-one student support.

Employer: Regency Senior Living

Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Volunteer / Community-focused role

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love events and people. You’ll recruit volunteers, build partnerships with schools, churches, and local groups, and help plan activities that bring joy and connection to senior residents.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.