Morristown’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on warehouse work or leading the buying side.

Below are several supply chain & logistics roles hiring in Morristown, TN right now.

Employer: Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. Location: Morristown, TN (Drivetrain & Braking Systems facility)

(Drivetrain & Braking Systems facility) Type: Full-time , on-site with flexibility, shop role

, on-site with flexibility, shop role Pay: $20.32 – $23.29/hr + $1.00/hr shift premium

Lead a team of material handlers on 3rd shift, keeping parts flowing between forging, machining, quality, shipping, and receiving. You’ll coordinate daily priorities, solve inventory issues in Oracle, train teammates, and help keep the plant safe, organized, and on schedule.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time , day shift

, day shift Pay: Competitive (plus Day 1 health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan)

Day-shift role on the receiving dock, checking in trailers, inspecting product, doing temperature and quality checks, and entering items into inventory. Good fit if you have at least 6 months receiver experience, can lift up to 80 lbs, and don’t mind working in cooler/freezer areas.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a growing OEM supplier)

(recruiting for a growing OEM supplier) Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000 – $90,000 per year

Senior-level purchasing role leading sourcing and cost-reduction for a high-volume manufacturer. You’ll manage suppliers, support new product launches, and lead a team of buyers, with a flexible schedule and full benefits. Requires a bachelor’s degree and 7–10 years purchasing experience in manufacturing.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—local employers are updating openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.