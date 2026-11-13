Morristown’s industrial scene is busy right now, and local manufacturers are investing in automation and design talent. If you’re into controls, CAD, or electrical systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role owning PLC/HMI programming, control panels, VFDs, and industrial networks for a major aerospace manufacturer. You’ll work from concept through startup, lead commissioning, and support automation upgrades, with a full corporate benefits package (medical, 401(k) with match, paid time off, parental leave, tuition help).

Also listed on Indeed: same role, alternate posting

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for an industrial equipment manufacturer)

(recruiting for an industrial equipment manufacturer) Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 per year

Great fit for a recent grad or early-career designer with 2D CAD skills. You’ll create electrical schematics, wiring diagrams, and control-panel layouts for industrial heating and process equipment, and work closely with senior engineers while earning solid pay and benefits.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring manager can flex for the right local person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.