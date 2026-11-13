🛒 Morristown TN Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Morristown has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from national chains to a local car dealership. Good options here if you like talking with people and don’t mind staying busy.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (PRE-US)

Premium Retail Services (PRE-US) Location: Morristown, TN 37814

Pay: $12.50/hour base (top 25% earn $20+/hour with commissions )

(top 25% earn ) Type: Part-time

Help shoppers pick phones, upgrades, and accessories inside a busy retail store. Great if you’re outgoing, like tech, and want uncapped commission plus chances to move up, even without prior wireless experience.

Employer: Farris Ford

Location: Morristown, TN (in-person at the dealership)

(in-person at the dealership) Pay: $60,000 – $100,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Work with English- and Spanish-speaking customers through the full car-buying process, from first hello to test drive to sale. Strong fit if you’re bilingual, enjoy helping people make big decisions, and want high earning potential plus benefits like 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Morristown, TN

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Type: Part-time, temporary

Front-of-store role where you ring up customers, keep shelves stocked, and help with photo and online pickup orders. Good for someone who wants flexible hours, retail experience, and access to employee discounts, training, and benefits if you reach 30 hours/week.

Employer: GFL Environmental

Location: Morristown, TN (office environment)

(office environment) Type: Full-time (salary not listed)

Office-based customer service job handling calls, emails, payments, and account changes for a waste and recycling company. Best for someone with 1–2 years call center experience, strong data entry skills, and comfort working in a fast-paced, phone-heavy setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you really find out if it’s a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.