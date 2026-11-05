🛒 Morristown, TN Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings

Morristown’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people face‑to‑face. Here are a few customer-focused roles hiring around town.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on store role where you’ll help stock shelves, keep the store clean, and assist shoppers. You’ll need to lift up to 40 lbs, climb ladders, and be available for some nights and weekends. Craft or hobby experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed exactly)

Great if you like staying active and being outdoors. You’ll help customers find, carry, and load items, collect carts, use store tech, and keep the parking lot and store areas safe and tidy. Retail or loading experience helps, but they’ll train you on equipment and safety.

Employer: Not listed (automotive service/dealership)

Not listed (automotive service/dealership) Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Entry-level path into the automotive service world. You’ll greet customers, explain repairs, handle payments, and learn how to sell maintenance services while working closely with technicians. Comes with benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and more.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.