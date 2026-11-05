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🏭 Morristown, TN Manufacturing: Multiple Open Roles This Month
Morristown’s plants are busy right now, and several big names are hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.
Skilled Technician III – Die Assembly (Tool Room)
- Employer: Cummins Inc.
- Location: Morristown, TN (on-site with some flexibility)
- Type: Full-time, shop role
- Salary: Not listed
Work in the tool room doing die assembly, inspections, and preventive maintenance for a major manufacturing facility. Good fit if you have solid hands-on experience, know your way around industrial equipment, and like problem-solving and continuous improvement.
Manufacturing Manager
- Employer: Howmet Aerospace
- Location: Morristown, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay and full benefits package mentioned)
Lead shop-floor teams making aerospace engine components while driving safety, quality, and lean improvements. This is a leadership role for someone with several years of supervisory experience who wants to own results and help shape plant performance.
General Helper – Entry Level
- Employer: International Paper
- Location: Morristown, TN
- Type: Full-time, shift work (some 12-hour shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level spot in a busy corrugated packaging plant, moving product between machines, stacking, reading orders, and doing basic clean-up and paperwork. Comes with paid time off, retirement/401(k) match, medical & dental, and tuition help, plus room to move up.
If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—manufacturing roles in Morristown tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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