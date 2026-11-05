👔 Morristown, TN Management Roles with Multiple Leadership Openings

Morristown has some solid leadership roles open right now, from environmental services to restaurants and salons. If you’re ready to run a team and own results, these are worth a look.

Employer: GFL Environmental Inc.

GFL Environmental Inc. Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day operations for a waste and recycling facility, overseeing managers, sales, admin, and maintenance. This role is heavy on P&L management, safety programs, routing and logistics, and team hiring/training, ideal if you have a 4-year degree and 5+ years in operations (waste industry preferred) and want broad responsibility.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + bonus eligible)

Run a busy sports bar and restaurant, owning guest experience, local marketing, and full P&L results. Comes with weekly pay, bonus program, free shift meals, benefits, PTO, and advancement, great if you have 4–5 years of management and prior GM restaurant experience.

Employer: Glow Brands (Sun Tan City)

Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00–$20.00 per hour

Step into leadership while you learn the ropes of running a tanning salon, from daily operations and sales to coaching staff and keeping the salon spotless. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, bonuses, PTO, free tanning, and growth opportunities, perfect if you have management or sales experience and like a fast-paced, client-focused setting.

If any of these sound like your next move, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.