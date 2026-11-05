🏗️ Morristown, TN Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Morristown’s construction scene is busy, and civil engineers are in demand. If you like being on job sites as much as in the office, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Premier Global Links LLC

Premier Global Links LLC Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year

Plan and coordinate civil construction projects from start to finish. You’ll support project managers, visit job sites, solve field issues, and keep quality and safety on track. Comes with a company truck, fuel card, PTO, and insurance benefits.

Also listed here with the same details: Indeed posting

Employer: Tech Health Connect (direct hire for a construction team)

(direct hire for a construction team) Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time | Direct hire

Experience: 5+ years , mid–senior level; GC/USC only

, mid–senior level; Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Join a growing construction team and take on civil projects from planning through completion. You’ll review plans, guide field teams, visit sites, and help solve construction challenges. Includes PTO, insurance, company truck, and fuel card.

Employer: HireReady Partners (recruiting for their client)

(recruiting for their client) Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Great fit if you like both design and boots-on-the-ground work. You’ll support planning and coordination, review drawings, visit sites, and help keep projects on spec, on time, and safe.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and send a resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.