🍽️ Morristown TN Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Morristown’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are building up their teams. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and free or discounted meals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a Panda Express store and lead the team day to day. This role comes with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, free meals on shift, and a clear path to General Manager plus a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (keep 100% of your tips, no tip sharing)

Welcome guests, take orders, and bring that “country hospitality” vibe. You get weekly pay with same-day pay access, health insurance eligibility even as part-time, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and 35% off food and retail.

Employer: Zaxbys

Location: Morristown, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook Zaxbys favorites, keep the kitchen stocked and clean, and follow food safety standards. Full-time team members can get medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, plus free meals on shift and 50% off off-shift, with room to grow.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.