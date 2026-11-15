Morristown’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially for imaging pros and physicians. If you’re open to travel or locum work, there’s solid money on the table right now.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time, Travel , 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week , 12-hour rotating days/nights

Full-time, , 13-week contract, , 12-hour rotating days/nights Specialty: Cath Lab Technologist (Allied Health Professional)

Cath Lab Technologist (Allied Health Professional) Start date: 11/16/2026

Why it’s worth a look: High weekly pay plus potential lodging, meals, and travel stipends for those who qualify, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support. Requires 1+ year Cath Lab Tech experience (no new grads).

Employer: MED NINJAS

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time, Travel , 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , 10-hour night shifts

Full-time, , 13-week contract, , 10-hour Schedule: Wed–Sat, 9:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Wed–Sat, Specialty: CT Technologist (CT Tech)

CT Technologist (CT Tech) Start date: ASAP

Why it’s worth a look: Top-end weekly pay for a stable 4-night schedule, with medical benefits and 401(k). You’ll need 2+ years recent CT experience, ARRT RT(CT) & RT(R), BLS, and an active NJDEP X-ray license.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Travel, listed as Internship , 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , 10-hour night shifts

Travel, listed as , 13-week contract, , 10-hour Schedule: 4x10s, Wed–Sat, 9:00 PM – 7:00 AM

4x10s, Wed–Sat, Specialty: CT Technologist – CT Scan

CT Technologist – CT Scan Start date: 11/30/2026

Why it’s worth a look: Strong weekly pay, no on-call, and work in a hospital CT department handling routine, trauma, and emergency cases. Requires ARRT RT(CT) & RT(R), NJ X-ray license (if applicable), BLS/CPR, and radiography training; may float to nearby locations and uses Epic and PACS/RIS.

Employer: 77 Consultants

Location: Morristown, NJ (on-site)

Type: Contract / Locum , weekdays

, weekdays Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Specialty: Diagnostic Radiology (Body, Neuro, PF)

Diagnostic Radiology (Body, Neuro, PF) Why it’s worth a look: All outpatient cases, steady daytime hours, and workstations provided. You’ll interpret X-ray, CT, MRI, and ultrasound, using Epic. Requires MD, valid unrestricted license, board certification in Radiology, and experience at the associate level.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.