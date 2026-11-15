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Morristown
🏥 Morristown, NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
5 days ago
Morristown’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially for imaging pros and physicians. If you’re open to travel or locum work, there’s solid money on the table right now.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,016/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour rotating days/nights
- Specialty: Cath Lab Technologist (Allied Health Professional)
- Start date: 11/16/2026
- Why it’s worth a look: High weekly pay plus potential lodging, meals, and travel stipends for those who qualify, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support. Requires 1+ year Cath Lab Tech experience (no new grads).
Travel CT Technologist – $3,400/week Nights
- Employer: MED NINJAS
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour night shifts
- Schedule: Wed–Sat, 9:00 PM – 7:00 AM
- Specialty: CT Technologist (CT Tech)
- Start date: ASAP
- Why it’s worth a look: Top-end weekly pay for a stable 4-night schedule, with medical benefits and 401(k). You’ll need 2+ years recent CT experience, ARRT RT(CT) & RT(R), BLS, and an active NJDEP X-ray license.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,356/week Nights
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: Travel, listed as Internship, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 10-hour night shifts
- Schedule: 4x10s, Wed–Sat, 9:00 PM – 7:00 AM
- Specialty: CT Technologist – CT Scan
- Start date: 11/30/2026
- Why it’s worth a look: Strong weekly pay, no on-call, and work in a hospital CT department handling routine, trauma, and emergency cases. Requires ARRT RT(CT) & RT(R), NJ X-ray license (if applicable), BLS/CPR, and radiography training; may float to nearby locations and uses Epic and PACS/RIS.
Locum MD Radiology – Outpatient, Weekdays
- Employer: 77 Consultants
- Location: Morristown, NJ (on-site)
- Type: Contract / Locum, weekdays
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Specialty: Diagnostic Radiology (Body, Neuro, PF)
- Why it’s worth a look: All outpatient cases, steady daytime hours, and workstations provided. You’ll interpret X-ray, CT, MRI, and ultrasound, using Epic. Requires MD, valid unrestricted license, board certification in Radiology, and experience at the associate level.
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full details, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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