Morristown’s legal and insurance scene is busy right now, with several hybrid roles that mix courtroom, claims, and compliance work. If you’ve got litigation or liability experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: gpac (for a highly rated law firm)

gpac (for a highly rated law firm) Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid, 3 days office / 2 days home )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Strong base salary + quarterly bonuses (exact range not listed)

Work on sophisticated commercial and civil litigation with a clear path to shareholder, real courtroom experience, and a flexible hybrid schedule. This firm highlights work/life balance, meaningful case responsibility, and a collaborative, growth-focused team.

Employer: Coaction Global

Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid, at least 3 days in office )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,000 – $124,000 + discretionary bonus + benefits

Handle complex first- and third-party Ocean Marine and Energy claims from desk investigation through settlement. Good fit if you have 4+ years of liability claims experience, want a clear salary range, and like specialized work with some travel and multi-state licensing.

Employer: Travelers

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $87,800 – $144,800 + performance-based incentives

Manage a moderate to high-complexity liability caseload, including litigation, coverage questions, and negotiations, while mentoring junior claim reps. Comes with day-one health coverage, strong 401(k) match + pension, at least 20 days PTO, and is eligible for a sign-on bonus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often hires at multiple levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.