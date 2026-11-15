Morristown’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially in consulting and finance. If you’re in IT, data, or AI, there are several roles here that pay well and work on cutting-edge platforms.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG pay transparency by city (CA range: $114,095–$268,180)

Work on OT cybersecurity for ICS/SCADA environments, doing assessments (IEC 62443, NIST CSF 2.0), network analysis, and security architecture. Great fit if you have 5+ years in security/tech and want big-4 training and complex critical-infrastructure work.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG pay transparency by city

Own and enhance ServiceNow Discovery and CMDB operations, from patterns and probes to MID Server troubleshooting and data reconciliation. Ideal for someone with 5+ years CMDB/Discovery experience who likes deep platform work and complex integrations.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,200–$355,100

Lead large Guidewire programs (PolicyCenter/BillingCenter/ClaimCenter), cloud migrations, and integration architectures for major insurers. Great for senior Guidewire leaders who want to own delivery, architecture, and go-to-market in a top consulting firm.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500–$265,100

Hands-on .NET backend engineering role building scalable services for Deloitte’s tax platforms, with strong focus on clean code, testing, and agile delivery. Good match if you have solid backend and data engineering experience and like working on global, cloud-based systems.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700–$218,300

Embed with clients to build and deploy GenAI and Palantir (Foundry/AIP/Maven) solutions that go into real production. Great for early-career engineers with 1+ year of GenAI + Palantir experience who want high client impact and fast-paced delivery.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200–$229,100

Work on pharma commercial data (Veeva, Salesforce, IQVIA, claims, specialty) and build AI/analytics solutions for targeting, next best action, and forecasting. Ideal if you have 3+ years in life sciences commercial data plus SQL/Python and want to stay close to AI/ML.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,600–$162,800

Support SAP data and analytics workstreams using tools like SAP Datasphere, SAP Analytics Cloud, and S/4HANA embedded analytics. Good for early-career SAP consultants with at least one full lifecycle implementation and interest in AI-enabled ERP.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700–$218,300

Lead SAP Data & Analytics workstreams, run client workshops, and design reusable data products across SAP and non-SAP systems. Best for seasoned SAP data pros with 5+ years experience and multiple S/4HANA implementations.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500–$265,100

Lead Customer MDM and data governance programs for pharma clients using platforms like Reltio or Informatica. Great for life sciences data leaders who want to own Customer 360 strategy, operating models, and complex multi-source integrations.

Employer: Connexions

Connexions Location: Morristown, NJ (Hybrid, 3 days on-site)

Type: Full-time contract (1+ year)

Salary: Not listed

Long-term contract for a senior Salesforce architect (10+ years SF, 5+ as architect) with deep Experience Cloud, LWC, Apex, security/identity, and payment gateway integration experience. Good if you like hands-on architecture and hybrid work.

Employer: Solomon Page (for NJ investment firm)

Solomon Page (for NJ investment firm) Location: Northern NJ (Hybrid, 3 days in office – Morristown area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $250,000–$280,000 base + 80–100% bonus

Partner with the CTO to drive tech strategy, oversee trading/ops/reporting systems, and manage vendors and tech staff. Perfect for senior technologists from hedge funds or buy-side firms with strong C++/Python/C# and SQL.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.