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🏗️ Morristown, NJ Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Morristown is busy with advanced facilities and infrastructure work right now, and a few key firms are hiring. If you’re in architecture or engineering, these roles are worth a look.
Design Architect (Industrial–Semiconductor)
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid with Jacobs offices/projects)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $69,500 – $95,500 base
Design mission-critical, pharma, semiconductor, and life sciences facilities with Jacobs’ Advanced Facilities group. You’ll lead conceptual through detailed design, mentor junior staff, and champion design quality on complex, high-tech projects.
Fire Protection Engineer (Data Centers)
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Morristown, NJ (role can be based at any U.S. Jacobs office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,000 – $120,000 base
Lead fire protection engineering for large data centers and other mission-critical sites. This PE-level role covers code analysis, suppression system design, hydraulic calculations, and coordination with multi-discipline teams on hyperscale and AI-focused campuses.
Highway Engineer
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level highway engineer role leading complex roadway projects from design through delivery. You’ll use advanced CAD/modeling tools, guide junior engineers, and present data-driven solutions to clients and stakeholders.
Sr. Life Safety Systems Designer (Semiconductor)
- Employer: Jacobs
- Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid in any U.S. Jacobs office)
- Type: Full-time (hourly pay)
- Salary: $80,600 – $121,880
Lead life safety and security system design for semiconductor plants, data centers, and research facilities. This senior designer role focuses on fire alarm, gas detection, and security systems using AutoCAD/Revit, with strong demand for NICET-certified talent.
If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—specialized roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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