Morristown is busy with advanced facilities and infrastructure work right now, and a few key firms are hiring. If you’re in architecture or engineering, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid with Jacobs offices/projects)

(hybrid with Jacobs offices/projects) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $69,500 – $95,500 base

Design mission-critical, pharma, semiconductor, and life sciences facilities with Jacobs’ Advanced Facilities group. You’ll lead conceptual through detailed design, mentor junior staff, and champion design quality on complex, high-tech projects.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Morristown, NJ (role can be based at any U.S. Jacobs office)

(role can be based at any U.S. Jacobs office) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $102,000 – $120,000 base

Lead fire protection engineering for large data centers and other mission-critical sites. This PE-level role covers code analysis, suppression system design, hydraulic calculations, and coordination with multi-discipline teams on hyperscale and AI-focused campuses.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior-level highway engineer role leading complex roadway projects from design through delivery. You’ll use advanced CAD/modeling tools, guide junior engineers, and present data-driven solutions to clients and stakeholders.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid in any U.S. Jacobs office)

(hybrid in any U.S. Jacobs office) Type: Full-time (hourly pay)

Full-time (hourly pay) Salary: $80,600 – $121,880

Lead life safety and security system design for semiconductor plants, data centers, and research facilities. This senior designer role focuses on fire alarm, gas detection, and security systems using AutoCAD/Revit, with strong demand for NICET-certified talent.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—specialized roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.