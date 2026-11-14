Morristown’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for tax and credit pros. If you’ve got solid experience, there are several high-impact roles with big-name employers hiring.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid, 2–3 days in office)

(hybrid, 2–3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,725 – $120,000 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Work on complex state and local indirect tax (sales & use, excise) for a diverse client base. Great fit if you have 1+ year in indirect tax, want Big 4 resources, and like a mix of research, consulting projects, and supervising junior staff.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid, 2–3 days in office)

(hybrid, 2–3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,375 – $215,375 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Lead property tax planning, consulting, and compliance across industries and manage engagement teams. Ideal if you have 5+ years in property tax, work closely with assessors, and hold a CPA, JD, EA, or a property-tax-related certification.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=M306B_2_26

See KPMG’s by city: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=M306B_2_26 Focus on state and local tax for alternative investment firms (hedge funds, PE, real estate). You’ll review multi-state returns, manage client relationships, and mentor staff. Best for CPAs/JDs/MTXs with 5–8+ years in multi-state pass-through and corporate tax.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=M304B_2_26

See KPMG’s by city: https://kpmg.com/us/en/how-we-work/pay-transparency.html/?id=M304B_2_26 Advise multinational clients on cross-border structures, supply chains, capital flows, and M&A tax. Great if you have 8+ years in international/federal/M&A tax, strong modeling and writing skills, and want to lead complex global projects.

Employer: Valley Bank

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Own underwriting for moderate to complex commercial credit—from new deals to renewals and portfolio monitoring. Good match if you have 5+ years in commercial lending/underwriting, strong credit skills, and like being in the middle of client meetings and deal structuring.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on level and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.