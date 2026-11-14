Morristown’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from true entry-level to seasoned pros. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: True Stance Inc.

True Stance Inc. Location: Morristown, NJ (in-store / retail settings)

(in-store / retail settings) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + performance-based earnings)

Great if you’re just starting out and like talking with people. You’ll represent big-name brands in retail stores, get paid training, weekly pay, and clear paths to grow into leadership and management.

Employer: WealthBridge Financial Group

Location: Morristown, NJ (serving NY-area clients)

(serving NY-area clients) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision)

For experienced life insurance pros with a NY Life & Health license and a track record in life insurance sales. You’ll build full financial plans, work your own book of business, and get strong support, tech tools, and benefits while keeping an entrepreneurial feel.

Employer: TeleCloud

Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid – 3 days in office )

(hybrid – ) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Salary: $75K–$90K base + OTE up to $125K

Ideal if you already work in telecom, UCaaS, or VoIP and enjoy account management. You’ll own a portfolio of SMB clients, handle renewals and upsells, solve service issues, and get solid benefits, 401(k) match, generous PTO, and a visible role on a small team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.