Morristown’s tech scene is busy right now—especially in cloud, data, and cyber. If you’re in IT and open to consulting or leadership roles, there’s a lot here worth a look.

Employer: Accenture

Accenture Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (NJ): $173,500 – $434,000/year

Timeline: Posting expected to stay up until 12/31/2026

You’ll lead end-to-end AWS solutioning for large enterprise deals—shaping architecture, estimates, and proposals, then handing off to delivery teams. Ideal if you have deep AWS experience, enjoy pre-sales, and want a high-impact, client-facing role.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $105,400 – $207,800/year

Timeline: Recruiting through 05/31/2027

Focus on patching and remediation across large environments, turning vuln data into real risk reduction. Good fit if you know tools like BigFix, SCCM, Tenable/Qualys and enjoy hands-on engineering plus client interaction.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $141,200 – $278,300/year

Timeline: Recruiting through 12/29/2026

Lead ServiceNow HR Service Delivery projects from design through go-live, managing workstreams and stakeholder expectations. Great for someone with solid HRSD implementation history who wants to own delivery and guide teams.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $86,700 – $170,900/year

Timeline: Recruiting through 10/30/2026

Build and optimize Databricks/Spark pipelines on AWS, Azure, or GCP to support analytics and AI. Strong match if you have 3+ years in data engineering and want to work on modern lakehouse-style platforms.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $116,200 – $229,100/year

Timeline: Recruiting through 03/05/2027

Work on eDiscovery, contract analytics, and unstructured data using tools like Relativity plus generative AI. Good for someone with 4+ years in forensics/eDiscovery who wants more client-facing leadership.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $86,700 – $170,900/year

Timeline: Recruiting through 03/05/2027

Entry-to-mid level role supporting eDiscovery and contract/unstructured data projects. You’ll work in Relativity, use gen AI tools, and build reports—nice step if you have 2+ years in forensics or data-focused consulting.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $141,200 – $278,300/year

Timeline: Recruiting through 03/05/2027

Lead full eDiscovery and data management engagements—scoping, staffing, client presentations, and team coaching. Best for someone with 6+ years in forensics/eDiscovery who’s ready to own delivery and client relationships.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,700 – $218,300/year

Timeline: Recruiting through 12/31/2026

Implement NetSuite for finance teams across record-to-report, procure-to-pay, or order-to-cash. Great if you blend accounting/finance knowledge with ERP implementation experience and like client-facing project work.

Employer: Logic, Inc. (supporting Accenture ALIP)

Location: Morristown, NJ (and other major US cities)

Type: Full-time, senior-level

Full-time, senior-level Salary (NJ): $141,100 – $338,300/year

Timeline: Posting expected to stay up until 12/27/2026

Own end-to-end integration architecture for life and annuity platforms—APIs, middleware, data flows, and cloud patterns on AWS/Azure. Ideal for a seasoned integration architect with strong insurance domain experience.

Employer: Altimmune

Location: Morristown, NJ (hybrid, 2–4 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead Microsoft 365, Entra ID, Intune, Defender, and Purview for a growing biopharma company. This is a hands-on leadership role owning cloud identity, endpoint management, and security architecture.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply while the roles are still open—then share this with a friend who’s also in tech.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.