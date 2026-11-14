Morristown’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from private practices to big-name consultancies and travel gigs. If you’re clinical, allied health, or just starting out, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Providence Healthcare Group

Providence Healthcare Group Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Nationally competitive (partnership track; ASC & hearing aid ownership opportunities)

Join a 39-year, physician-owned ENT group of five otolaryngologists adding a sixth due to demand and succession planning. Expect no evenings or weekends, paid ER call (no facial trauma), shared hospital call, strong benefits, and a clear path to partnership in an upscale, NYC-adjacent community.

Employer: MiniMed

Location: Based in NYC Metro / Long Island / North Jersey (supports region; listed in Morristown, NJ)

Based in (supports region; listed in Morristown, NJ) Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: $63,000 – $107,000 base + Sales Incentive Plan

Deliver diabetes education and MiniMed product training 2–3 days/week in the field and remote the rest. Great fit if you’re an RN, RD, PA, NP, Pharmacist, or CDCES who enjoys patient teaching, travel, and a robust benefits package with bonus potential.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Morristown, NJ (consulting; travel up to 50%)

(consulting; travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,000 – $240,500 + potential annual incentive

Lead clinical documentation improvement projects for hospital clients as part of Deloitte’s Regulatory, Risk & Forensic team. Ideal for a licensed clinician with CCDS/CDIP and 7+ years’ inpatient/CDI experience who wants to move deeper into consulting, analytics, and physician education.

Employer: HCRC consulting (physician-led group)

(physician-led group) Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $300,000+ with bonus potential

BC/BE PM&R physician role in post-acute rehab settings with a flexible schedule, health, dental, and 401(k). You’ll round in facilities, lead rehab care plans, and join a supportive, physiatry-led team focused on outcomes and work–life balance.

Employer: Talent4Health

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)

Schedule: 37.5 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts , Mon–Fri 9a–5p, every other weekend + on-call every 3 weeks

, 8-hour , Mon–Fri 9a–5p, every other weekend + on-call every 3 weeks Pay: $2,496 per week

Travel Radiology Tech role with required OR experience, working days with some weekends and call. Backed by a national agency with personalized recruiter support and access to many future assignments.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Full-time (Travel or Local)

Schedule: 4x12 night shifts

ER RN role managing high-acuity, life-threatening cases, triage, meds, and coordination with physicians. Good fit if you like fast-paced nights and want the flexibility of travel or local contract options.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $23.75 – $42.00/hour

Perfect for a recent PharmD grad preparing for licensure. You’ll follow a 120-day training roadmap, support daily retail pharmacy operations, learn DUR, safety, and quality, and may help with immunizations once eligible.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)

Schedule: 4x10 night shifts , ~40 hrs/week, Wed–Sat

, ~40 hrs/week, Wed–Sat Pay: $3,356 per week (with tax-free stipends for travelers)

Hospital-based CT Tech role handling routine and trauma CT in multiple rooms, using Epic and PACS/RIS. Requires ARRT RT(CT) & RT(R), NJ license (if applicable), and BLS; offers day-one benefits and strong agency support.

Employer: Circle Care Services

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Part-time (after-school hours)

Pay: $20 – $30/hour

Work directly with children with autism in home, school, or clinic settings, implementing ABA programs under BCBA supervision. Great for those starting in behavioral health, with paid training, flexible hours, and growth paths toward RBT and beyond.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)

Schedule: 36 hrs/week , 12-hour day/night rotating shifts

, 12-hour Pay: $3,016 per week (plus stipends for those who qualify)

Cath Lab Tech contract with aggressive pay packages, day-one medical, 401(k), CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support. Requires 1+ year of experience; ideal if you want strong benefits and steady Cath Lab work.

Employer: Kestra

Location: Morristown, NJ

Type: 1099 contractor, per diem/on call

Pay: Per fitting (contractor role)

Fit and train patients on a wearable defibrillator in hospitals, homes, and clinics as a local patient-care rep. Great side role if you have 1+ year paid patient-care experience (e.g., RN, RT, CVIS, PA, cardiac tech) and want flexible, as-needed work in the cardiac device space.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles too. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Morristown tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.