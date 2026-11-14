undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Morristown, NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles
Morristown’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from private practices to big-name consultancies and travel gigs. If you’re clinical, allied health, or just starting out, there’s likely something here for you.
Otolaryngologist (ENT) – Private Practice
- Employer: Providence Healthcare Group
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Nationally competitive (partnership track; ASC & hearing aid ownership opportunities)
Join a 39-year, physician-owned ENT group of five otolaryngologists adding a sixth due to demand and succession planning. Expect no evenings or weekends, paid ER call (no facial trauma), shared hospital call, strong benefits, and a clear path to partnership in an upscale, NYC-adjacent community.
Diabetes Clinical Educator (NYC/Long Island Region)
- Employer: MiniMed
- Location: Based in NYC Metro / Long Island / North Jersey (supports region; listed in Morristown, NJ)
- Type: Full-time, field-based
- Salary: $63,000 – $107,000 base + Sales Incentive Plan
Deliver diabetes education and MiniMed product training 2–3 days/week in the field and remote the rest. Great fit if you’re an RN, RD, PA, NP, Pharmacist, or CDCES who enjoys patient teaching, travel, and a robust benefits package with bonus potential.
Manager – Clinical Documentation Specialist
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Morristown, NJ (consulting; travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $122,000 – $240,500 + potential annual incentive
Lead clinical documentation improvement projects for hospital clients as part of Deloitte’s Regulatory, Risk & Forensic team. Ideal for a licensed clinician with CCDS/CDIP and 7+ years’ inpatient/CDI experience who wants to move deeper into consulting, analytics, and physician education.
Physiatrist (PM&R) – Post-Acute Rehab
- Employer: HCRC consulting (physician-led group)
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $300,000+ with bonus potential
BC/BE PM&R physician role in post-acute rehab settings with a flexible schedule, health, dental, and 401(k). You’ll round in facilities, lead rehab care plans, and join a supportive, physiatry-led team focused on outcomes and work–life balance.
Travel Radiology Technologist – OR Experience Required
- Employer: Talent4Health
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)
- Schedule: 37.5 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts, Mon–Fri 9a–5p, every other weekend + on-call every 3 weeks
- Pay: $2,496 per week
Travel Radiology Tech role with required OR experience, working days with some weekends and call. Backed by a national agency with personalized recruiter support and access to many future assignments.
Travel or Local Emergency Room RN
- Employer: Gifted Healthcare
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: Full-time (Travel or Local)
- Schedule: 4x12 night shifts
ER RN role managing high-acuity, life-threatening cases, triage, meds, and coordination with physicians. Good fit if you like fast-paced nights and want the flexibility of travel or local contract options.
Pharmacy Intern – Grad
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay Range: $23.75 – $42.00/hour
Perfect for a recent PharmD grad preparing for licensure. You’ll follow a 120-day training roadmap, support daily retail pharmacy operations, learn DUR, safety, and quality, and may help with immunizations once eligible.
Travel CT Technologist – Nights
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)
- Schedule: 4x10 night shifts, ~40 hrs/week, Wed–Sat
- Pay: $3,356 per week (with tax-free stipends for travelers)
Hospital-based CT Tech role handling routine and trauma CT in multiple rooms, using Epic and PACS/RIS. Requires ARRT RT(CT) & RT(R), NJ license (if applicable), and BLS; offers day-one benefits and strong agency support.
Registered Behavior Technician / Behavior Technician
- Employer: Circle Care Services
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: Part-time (after-school hours)
- Pay: $20 – $30/hour
Work directly with children with autism in home, school, or clinic settings, implementing ABA programs under BCBA supervision. Great for those starting in behavioral health, with paid training, flexible hours, and growth paths toward RBT and beyond.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – Days/Nights Rotating
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day/night rotating shifts
- Pay: $3,016 per week (plus stipends for those who qualify)
Cath Lab Tech contract with aggressive pay packages, day-one medical, 401(k), CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support. Requires 1+ year of experience; ideal if you want strong benefits and steady Cath Lab work.
Assure Patient Specialist – 1099 Contractor, Per Diem/On Call
- Employer: Kestra
- Location: Morristown, NJ
- Type: 1099 contractor, per diem/on call
- Pay: Per fitting (contractor role)
Fit and train patients on a wearable defibrillator in hospitals, homes, and clinics as a local patient-care rep. Great side role if you have 1+ year paid patient-care experience (e.g., RN, RT, CVIS, PA, cardiac tech) and want flexible, as-needed work in the cardiac device space.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles too. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Morristown tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.